Second Day Of Inmerge Innovation Summit Underway In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The second day of
the InMerge Innovation Summit organized by PASHA Holding is
underway in Baku, Trend reports.
InMerge Innovation Summit brings together the region's leading
companies, startups as well as investors to discuss innovation and
possible collaborations, which in turn will positively impact the
innovation ecosystem in the region and the country in
particular.
The second day of the summit will feature keynotes from Tesla
Inc. co-founder and chief technical officer Jeffrey Brian Straubel,
founder and creator of Shazam Chris Barton. Azercell Telecom LLC
CEO Zarina Zeynalova, acting chairman of the Agency for Innovation
and Digital Development of Azerbaijan Inara Valiyeva, and others
will also take the floor at the summit.
On the first day of the summit Assistant to the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Economic
Affairs and Innovation Policy at the Administration of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov, Minister
of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan Rashad
Nabiyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur
Aliyev, CEO of Trendyol Group Erdem Inan, Regional Manager Central
Asia and Azerbaijan at Visa Cristina Doros, spoke on stage.
Steve Wozniak, one of the founders of Apple, took part in the
event as a speaker. He spoke about trends in the field of
technology and shared his experience.
In addition, within the framework of the summit, the State Oil
Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), SABAH, Center for
Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution
(4SIM) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the
Education Development Fund under the Ministry of Science and
Education of Azerbaijan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)
on cooperation for the development of innovation and startup
ecosystem in Azerbaijan.
InMerge, considered the largest innovation summit in the region,
is designed to bring together leading companies, startups, and
investors to discuss the topic of innovation and possible
collaborations.
The summit is taking place in Baku from November 30 through
December 1.
