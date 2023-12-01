Second Day Of Inmerge Innovation Summit Underway In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The second day of the InMerge Innovation Summit organized by PASHA Holding is underway in Baku, Trend reports.

InMerge Innovation Summit brings together the region's leading companies, startups as well as investors to discuss innovation and possible collaborations, which in turn will positively impact the innovation ecosystem in the region and the country in particular.

The second day of the summit will feature keynotes from Tesla Inc. co-founder and chief technical officer Jeffrey Brian Straubel, founder and creator of Shazam Chris Barton. Azercell Telecom LLC CEO Zarina Zeynalova, acting chairman of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development of Azerbaijan Inara Valiyeva, and others will also take the floor at the summit.

On the first day of the summit Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovation Policy at the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov, Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev, CEO of Trendyol Group Erdem Inan, Regional Manager Central Asia and Azerbaijan at Visa Cristina Doros, spoke on stage.

Steve Wozniak, one of the founders of Apple, took part in the event as a speaker. He spoke about trends in the field of technology and shared his experience.

In addition, within the framework of the summit, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), SABAH, Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Education Development Fund under the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cooperation for the development of innovation and startup ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

InMerge, considered the largest innovation summit in the region, is designed to bring together leading companies, startups, and investors to discuss the topic of innovation and possible collaborations.

The summit is taking place in Baku from November 30 through December 1.

