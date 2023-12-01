People Need To Refrain From Using Fossil Carbon, Tesla Co-Founder Says In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Decarbonizing and reinventing industrial society requires divesting from fossil carbon, one of the most significant challenges of the current generation, said Tesla Inc. co-founder and chief technical officer Jeffrey Brian Straubel at the ongoing InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

"Often we are convinced that CO2 emissions are under control or being reduced rapidly. We often witness a lot of commitments, everyone talks about reaching net zero emissions soon, etc. But the reality is that every year we set record CO2 emissions. Despite all the work done, all the promises and commitments, the emission is still increasing," he said.

Straubel emphasized that it is not the emissions of one country or company that are increasing, but their total amount, which has an impact on everyone on Earth.

According to him, this year is likely to set another record for CO2 emissions.

InMerge, considered the largest innovation summit in the region, is designed to bring together leading companies, startups, and investors to discuss the topic of innovation and possible collaborations.

The summit is taking place in Baku from November 30 through December 1.

