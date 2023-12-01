Enemy Fires 91 Times In Kherson Region Over Last Day, Three Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops fired 91 times at the Kherson region, killing three civilians and injuring eight others.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
In total, the Russians fired 528 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, tanks, aircraft and drones at the region over the past day, seven of which were Shahed kamikaze drones.
The invaders fired 27 shells at Kherson.
Read also:
Russian morale, combat capabilities in Kherson
region continue to degrade due to lack of cohesive command
The enemy hit residential areas of the region's settlements, the territory of factories and enterprises in Kherson, and a house of culture in the Kherson district.
As reported, the Russian army carried out a total of one missile and 71 air strikes and 80 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements over the day.
MENAFN01122023000193011044ID1107520304
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.