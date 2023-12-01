FIA Winning Drivers To Arrive In Baku For 2023 Prize Giving Ceremony

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The FIA winning drivers of 2023 will arrive in Baku for the FIA
Prize Giving Ceremony on December 8.
Max Verstappen (Formula 1 winner), Johan Kristoffersson (FIA
World Rallycross champion), Paolo Ippolito (Mondokart FIA
Kartıng world champion) and others have confirmed their
participation in the awards ceremony in Baku, Azernews reports.
The FIA Youtube channel is scheduled to broadcast the event
live.
The FIA Prize Giving Ceremony is an annual event promoted by
Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) which honors the
achievements of all FIA Champions over the past season.
The ceremony has been held since 2011 and is considered one of
the most spectacular events of the year in the world of sports. The
FIA Prize Giving Ceremony begins at the end of the FIA General
Assembly. At the ceremony, awards are presented in various
categories.
Previously, the ceremony took place in Monaco, New Delhi,
Istanbul, Paris, Doha, Vienna, St. Petersburg, Geneva and
Bologna.
The FIA Awards Ceremony in Baku also promises unforgettable and
spectacular moments.
