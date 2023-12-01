-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Discuss Cultural Cooperation


12/1/2023 2:22:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli met with Kazakhstan's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alin Bayel on 30 November, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Ministry.

At the meeting, the Minister spoke about the historical and friendly relations between the two nations and emphasized the development of cultural ties between the two countries in several fields. He underlined that the implementation of joint projects in various spheres of culture and art further strengthens relations.

The Ambassador Alin Bayel expressed his satisfaction with the high level of relations between the two countries. The diplomat pointed out that there are ample opportunities that will contribute to deepening cooperation in the cultural sphere.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the Days of Kazakh Culture to be held in Azerbaijan on 2-5 December and other issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN01122023000195011045ID1107520301

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search