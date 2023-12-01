Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Discuss Cultural Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli met with Kazakhstan's
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alin
Bayel on 30 November, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijan Ministry.
At the meeting, the Minister spoke about the historical and
friendly relations between the two nations and emphasized the
development of cultural ties between the two countries in several
fields. He underlined that the implementation of joint projects in
various spheres of culture and art further strengthens
relations.
The Ambassador Alin Bayel expressed his satisfaction with the
high level of relations between the two countries. The diplomat
pointed out that there are ample opportunities that will contribute
to deepening cooperation in the cultural sphere.
At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the Days of
Kazakh Culture to be held in Azerbaijan on 2-5 December and other
issues of mutual interest.
