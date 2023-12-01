Int'l Scientific Conference Starts In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
An international scientific conference on Prospects for Cultural
Tourism of the Turkic World starts today in Shusha.
The conference will feature discussions and presentations on the
topic Transformation of the nomadic lifestyle of Turkic-speaking
countries into a tourism product, Azernews reports.
Representatives of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan
and Uzbekistan will also make speeches at the conference.
Note that Shusha has been named the Turkic World Cultural
Capital for 2023.
The decision was made at a meeting of the Permanent Council of
Ministers of Culture of the International Organization of Turkic
Culture (TURKSOY) member states held in Bursa, Turkiye.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Culture Ministry, the
Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani president in
Shusha as well as the Shusha State Reserve are entrusted with the
implementation of the activities related to the events.
Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul
International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film
Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry
Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity,
Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events
were held in Turkic World Cultural Capital for 2023
MENAFN01122023000195011045ID1107520300
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.