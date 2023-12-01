Second Day Of Inmerge Innovation Summit Starts In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Baku is hosting the second day of the InMerge Innovation Summit
organized by PASHA Holding, Azernews reports.
InMerge Innovation Summit is considered the largest innovation
summit in the region. It brings together the region's leading
companies, startups as well and investors to discuss innovation and
possible collaborations, which in turn will positively impact the
innovation ecosystem in the region and the country in
particular.
The second day of the summit will feature keynotes from
co-founder and CTO of Tesla Inc. J.B. Strobel, and founder and
creator of Shazam Chris Barton. Azercell President Zarina
Zeynalova, acting chairwoman of the Agency for Innovation and
Digital Development of Azerbaijan Inara Valiyeva, and others will
also take the floor at the event.
Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and
Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital
Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy
Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Erdem Inan, General Director of
Trendyol Group of Companies, Christina Dorosh, Vice-President and
Regional Manager of Visa in Central Asia and Azerbaijan, spoke on
stage on the first day of the event.
Steve Wozniak, one of the founders of Apple, took part in the
event as a speaker. He had a speech about trends in technology and
shared his experience.
In addition, within the framework of the summit, the State Oil
Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), SABAH, the
Centre for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial
Revolution (4SIM) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, and
the Education Development Fund under the Ministry of Science and
Education of Azerbaijan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on
cooperation for the development of the innovation and startup
ecosystem in Azerbaijan.
