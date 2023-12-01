Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates UAE On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to the President of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on his country's 52nd national day anniversary. His Highness the Crown Prince wished the President good health and for his country further progress and prosperity. (end) rk

