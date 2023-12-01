Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates UAE On National Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to the UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on his country's 52nd national day anniversary. (end)
