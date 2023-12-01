Renamo Seeks Legal Action Over Mozambique Elections

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Renamo, Mozambique's main opposition party, is taking decisive legal action following the controversial local elections on October 11.



The party plans to stop the repeat elections set for December 10 in four municipalities. They are waiting for the Constitutional Council (CC) to clarify the election results.



Renamo's Maputo candidate, Venâncio Mondlane, insists on waiting for the CC's review.



Furthermore, Renamo accuses seven CC counselor judges of overstepping. Two judges are from Renamo.



The party claims these judges wrongly annulled lower court rulings. Mondlane demands accountability, saying they exceeded their powers.



The party is also targeting the Technical Secretariat for Electoral Administration (STAE) and 17 National Elections Commission (CNE) members.



This includes their president, Carlos Matsinhe. Earlier, they filed complaints against the police commander and TVM's president.



They accused them of using too much force and swaying public opinion during the elections.







Renamo lawmakers, after a break, returned to parliament. They protested what they call "mega-fraud" in the elections.



However, the CC declared the ruling party, Frelimo, the winner in most municipalities. Renamo won a few, and repeat elections are set for four others.



The CC is the final judge in Mozambique's electoral matters.



These events show Renamo's stand against perceived electoral wrongs. They seek justice in different ways.



This situation highlights the struggles in Mozambique's politics. Ensuring fair and open elections remains a challenge.

