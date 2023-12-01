Dubai-Based 13Am Crowd Set To Launch Phase One Of Its Creative Movement With Extensive Art Collection Available To Purchase

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



Fresh and forward-thinking brand has partnered with a stellar line-up of global artists who have contributed almost 300 exclusive pieces of work

13am's online store launches on Tuesday December 5th 13am Brand also plans to move into fashion and music industries, following art and NFT phase

13am Crowd is a new worldwide creative movement, a brand that'll focus on celebrating global talent whilst based here in Dubai. It'll comprise of various phases such as apparel, music, and events. However, first up will be the launch of 13am Studio on December 5th.

13am Studio is a diverse platform exhibiting and selling art, initially through its online store. The brand has put together an all-star lineup of artists, the galácticos of the creative world! The studio's first phase of submissions consists of over 80 creatives, including graphic and motion designers, 2&3D illustrators, alongside graffiti, tattoo, collage, and traditional artists, photographers, typographers, and many more!

This mixture of creative disciplines is unlike any ever seen before. Further variation comes from the mixture of nationalities, cultures, and backgrounds within the community, showcasing why the 13am collective is so unique and pioneering.

Founder George Ripton said:“The 13am brand was formed to celebrate and promote the sometimes unheralded, yet super talented creatives spread across the globe. Our aim was not just to identify these individuals but to give them a platform to showcase their work. Each artist will create their own unique submission, whether it's a one-off piece or a series of artwork, all of which is exclusive to 13am.

“This collection will then be sold through our online store, giving people the rare opportunity to own a piece from their favourite creative and hang it on their wall.”

Ripton goes on to add: “I've been fortunate enough to meet so many hugely talented individuals in my career to date, yet sometimes I feel the platform isn't always available for them to showcase their creativity, which was my main driving goal whilst setting up 13am.

“Although starting initially as an online print store, this is just the start for 13am Studio. The plan is to add further phases of new additional artists moving forward, gaining more exposure as the brand continues to grow. Alongside moving into the event space with exhibitions and pop up stores, we also aim to move into the digital space with the addition of NFTs.”

The 13am Studio's initial launch lineup have worked for some of the biggest brands in the world, exhibited across the globe, while also winning countless industry awards. With 36 different nationalities represented, the diversity is apparent in the wide variety of prints available,showcasing not only a mixture of artistic disciplines but also a melting pot of cultures and backgrounds, synonymous with Dubai's fast-growing reputation as a global hub.

Following the initial launch phase, there are big plans for growth and expansion through exhibitions, stores and the introduction of NFTs.

The second phase will see the launch of 13am Apparel, a new fashion range, while 13am Records is expected to follow shortly after as the brandfurther manoeuvres into the public eye.

The online store, 13amstudio, where members of the public will be able to purchase from a collection of almost 300 pieces of unique artwork, launches on Tuesday 5th December.

With the brand aiming to become a one-stop shop for all things wall décor, prints will range from A3 to A0, all of which will be fine art Giclée printed, using professional, fade resistant Epson Ultrachrome HDX inks and high quality Hahnemühle papers, resulting in beautiful, fully archival prints with incredibly fine detail, essentially bringing a gallery look and feel to homes at an affordable price.

In the meantime, the brand has been announcing its artist lineup across social media . Make sure you're following the various platforms for all the latest information ahead of the site launch.

About 13am:

Introducing 13am Crowd, the avant-garde worldwide creative movement that's poised to redefine the industry. Not just a brand; 13am is a celebration of global talent, with a spotlight on diversity in every artistic form. Chapter one in this revolutionary journey is 13am Studio.

Created to celebrate and promote the often overlooked, yet incredibly talented creatives worldwide, 13am Studio offers a platform for artists to showcase exclusive pieces. A diverse stage showcasing the galácticos of the creative world. Over 85 artists, ranging from graphic and motion designers to graffiti and traditional artists, converge to form a ground breaking mix of creative disciplines and cultural backgrounds. This is the essence of what makes the 13am collective truly unique.

In a competitive market, 13am doesn't settle. After 13am Studio, the journey continues with the launch of 13am Apparel, followed by ventures into events, music with 13am Records, and exciting collaborations. The brand's commitment to staying ahead includes partnerships and a relentless pursuit of innovation.