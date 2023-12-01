Kuwait Amir Cables UAE President On National Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUAWIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, expressing sincere congratulations on the 52nd anniversary of the UAE national day.

His Highness the Amir hailed the civil and development achievements the UAE has witnessed in all fields and at all levels, especially in the economic, educational and cultural sectors. This has reflected on the UAE prestigious status on the regional and international arenas.

His Highness the Amir praised the brotherly and friendly deep-rooted relations between the two countries, stressing on the importance of boosting cooperation in all fields.

He wished Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan everlasting health and wellness, and to his country further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. (end)

rk













