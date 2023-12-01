Construction Magnate's Culinary Dream Creating Buzz In Surrey

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Garry Sangha, the CEO of the CCI Group, Allure Ventures, and Skie Hospitality Group, is one of the most well-known names in the construction and real estate in British Columbia. Now he has taken his first steps in the hospitality industry, in the process fulfilling a long-held dream of opening a restaurant and lounge in Surrey, one that can rival the very best that downtown Vancouver has to offer.

Speaking at the launch of Skye Avenue Kitchen & Lounge, Sangha spoke of how earlier if any resident of Surrey desired world class international cuisine and ambience, they would have no other option but to make the 40-minute drive to downtown Vancouver. Hence, it had been a long-standing demand of Surrey residents, to have more world class dining options within the city. Being a Surrey resident himself, Garry expressed happiness that Skye Avenue Kitchen & Lounge can now fill that gap.

Chef Valerio Pescetelli, known for his work at chef Gordon Ramsay's Michelin-starred Savoy Grill, Per se Social Corner, Acquafarina. and The Victor, leads the creative team of culinary artists at Skye Avenue Kitchen and Lounge. The menu is an eclectic and unique mix of international cuisines that draw inspiration from Chef Pescetelli's own diverse and myriad culinary adventures from all over the world. Complimenting such elaborate food choices is a sumptuous collection of spirits, especially whiskey.

While it is still early days for this magnificently laid out and massive venue located in Surrey Centre, there is already a significant buzz around the place amongst Surrey residents, with what the Sangha admits, is very limited, mostly word-of-mouth publicity. He went on to add that he intends it to remain that way since word of mouth publicity is the most authentic and impactful.

Skye Avenue Kitchen & Lounge is part of the Skie Hospitality Group, which is CEO Garry Sangha's sixth major business venture, having already found significant success in construction and real estate. It is however, as he admits freely, the one that is closest to his heart, since ...”like any true Punjabi, I am a foodie”.