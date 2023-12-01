Prepare your sled in the summer and your battery in the fall

(MENAFN- Abtodom) A special offer for the purchase of batteries is valid at AVTODOM BMW MKAD
Trouble-free engine starting is possible thanks to the proper functioning of the car battery. This promotes the normal functioning of the vehicle's electrical components.
We recommend that all owners of cars over 3 years old come for a free battery check at AVTODOM BMW MKAD.
There is no need to wait until the car will not start. It would be better to check the battery in advance from an authorized dealer and purchase a new battery if the need for replacement is identified during diagnostics.
Privileges are available for you when purchasing certified BMW batteries in AVTODOM BMW MKAD:
• Exclusive price for battery from RUB 21 900 (depending on capacity)
• Replacing and registering the battery on dealer equipment as a gift
• Fragrant coffee as a compliment
