AVTODOM BMW Zorge color studio help you choose any shade of paintwork

(MENAFN- Abtodom) Damage to a car's paintwork can occur for a variety of reasons. An unpredictable situation on the road, mistakes when parking, accident with other vehicles and much more can cause this.

It is not so easy to choose a color shade that is identical to the car body in order to correct the situation and resolve the issue by performing repairs as discreetly as possible after the incident. Not all dealers or third-party services are able to cope with this task.

Do not despair and settle for the wrong color!

There are no impossible tasks for the AVTODOM BMW Zorge. We can do everything and even more. This is exactly why our clients value us.

We are true professionals in our field.



The AVTODOM BMW Zorge color selection studio will help you choose with pleasure:

✔ Paint color according to the car color code (production time from 2 hours)

Price: 2 000 ₽

✔ Paint color according to the sample part (production time 1-2 working days, volume from 200 ml);

Price: 3 000 ₽

✔ Complex and non-standard colors (production time - by agreement, volume from 200 ml).

Price: 6 000 ₽



The cost of 100 ml of finished car enamel is from 890 ₽



Advantages of working with the AVTODOM BMW Zorge:

► Product warranty (auto enamel) – 14 calendar days

► Standox paint system recommended by BMW

► Color selection for any brands

► Quality control at all stages

► Payment online, cash, card



Check details with AVTODOM BMW Zorge specialists by phone: +7 (495) 215 10 64

(ext. 51354)





