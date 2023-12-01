Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan Aim To Develop Co-Op In Number Of Areas - Official (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Kazakhstan and
Kyrgyzstan will develop cooperation in various fields, Bauyrzhan
Kudaibergenov, Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of
Kazakhstan, told Trend .
"On September 22-23, 2023, the I Forum of Interregional
Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan was held, initiated
by the heads of state to create a new format of interaction between
the two countries," he said.
According to him, this event was organized by the Kazakh side,
which took place in Taraz, Zhambyl region.
"During the bilateral meetings, current topics of economic and
social development, agro-industrial cooperation, and water and
energy cooperation were discussed. Following the forum, documents
were signed providing for the supply of poultry meat, medical and
confectionery products, complex micro-fertilizers, the provision of
trade and intermediary services, as well as the implementation of
initiatives in light industry and banking," he said.
As the vice minister noted, indeed, interaction in these areas
will further strengthen cooperation and increase mutual trade and
investment.
Meanwhile, the volume of trade between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
for 7 months of the current year increased by 13 percent and
amounted to $757 million.
Mutual trade turnover between the countries is steadily growing.
In 2022, trade volume increased by almost 19 percent and reached
$1.3 billion.
MENAFN01122023000187011040ID1107519099
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.