Sana Investment P Ltd Secures INR 10 Crores In Funding From Singapore-Based Private Equity HNI

New Delhi,30th November- Sana Investment P Ltd announces a significant milestone in its journey, securing a substantial INR 10 Crores (S$1.65 Mns) in funding from a prominent Private Equity High Net Worth Individual (HNI) based in Singapore.



In a strategic move to bolster the company's profitability plans, Managing Director CA Suushant Arora expressed gratitude for the infusion of capital, stating, "This funding reflects the trust and confidence our investors place in Sana Investment's vision. With this support, we are well-positioned to execute our profitability plans and continue contributing to the success stories of the businesses we invest in."



While the equity stake acquired by the investor has been confirmed, the exact valuation of the company remains undisclosed.

Established earlier this year, Sana Investment P Ltd specializes in investing in a diverse range of businesses, spanning from growth-stage companies to startups. The company also extends mentorship to early-stage ventures, aiding in their expansion plans. Notably, the company will be strategically focusing on fostering seed-stage investments, underscoring its commitment to supporting nascent ventures.



This funding injection marks a pivotal moment for Sana Investment P Ltd as it continues to carve a niche in the dynamic landscape of investment and entrepreneurship.

