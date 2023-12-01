(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) --



1949 -- The health department buys the first ambulance vehicle.

1958 -- The first edition of Al-Arabi magazine is published. The magazine, released by the Ministry of Information, is read in all Arab countries.

1959 -- The supreme council for running state affairs assigns "al-maaref" department to oversee academies, schools and other educational institutions and empowers it to issue work permits in the sector.

1960 -- The first edition of the journal, "Tabib Al-Mojtamaa," is issued. The monthly journal is published by the guidance and education division of the public health department.

1975 -- Kuwait signs an agreement to render all rights of BB Kuwait Company and Gulf Kuwait to the State, provided that the government pays the two companies USD 50.5 million.

1999 -- The National Mobile Telecommunications Company is inaugurated. It was founded on October 12, 1997.

2007 -- The Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) names the Kuwaiti representative at the organization, Abbas Naqi, as its secretary general with a three-year mandate.

2010 -- Kuwait hosts the international conference for donors for Sudan, during which it donated USD 500 million for infrastructural projects and social services in Sudan.

2011 -- Kuwait Oil Company declares drilling 418 wells in the country's various oil fields between 2010 and 2011, exceeding the target of 255 wells.

2012 -- Kuwaiti voters head to the polls to elect 50 members of the National Assembly according to the five constituency and single vote system.

2013 -- Yousef Abdulrazzaq wins the world jet ski championship held in Abu Dhabi.

2016 -- The renowned Kuwaiti poet and writer Sheikha Dr. Suad Al-Sabah wins the Arab Woman Award.

2020 -- Kuwait University adopts the long distance learning system in line with directions by the ministry of health to cope with the coronavirus outbreak. (end)



