(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) --
1949 -- The health department buys the first ambulance vehicle.
1958 -- The first edition of Al-Arabi magazine is published. The magazine, released by the Ministry of Information, is read in all Arab countries.
1959 -- The supreme council for running state affairs assigns "al-maaref" department to oversee academies, schools and other educational institutions and empowers it to issue work permits in the sector.
1960 -- The first edition of the journal, "Tabib Al-Mojtamaa," is issued. The monthly journal is published by the guidance and education division of the public health department.
1975 -- Kuwait signs an agreement to render all rights of BB Kuwait Company and Gulf Kuwait to the State, provided that the government pays the two companies USD 50.5 million.
1999 -- The National Mobile Telecommunications Company is inaugurated. It was founded on October 12, 1997.
2007 -- The Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) names the Kuwaiti representative at the organization, Abbas Naqi, as its secretary general with a three-year mandate.
2010 -- Kuwait hosts the international conference for donors for Sudan, during which it donated USD 500 million for infrastructural projects and social services in Sudan.
2011 -- Kuwait Oil Company declares drilling 418 wells in the country's various oil fields between 2010 and 2011, exceeding the target of 255 wells.
2012 -- Kuwaiti voters head to the polls to elect 50 members of the National Assembly according to the five constituency and single vote system.
2013 -- Yousef Abdulrazzaq wins the world jet ski championship held in Abu Dhabi.
2016 -- The renowned Kuwaiti poet and writer Sheikha Dr. Suad Al-Sabah wins the Arab Woman Award.
2020 -- Kuwait University adopts the long distance learning system in line with directions by the ministry of health to cope with the coronavirus outbreak. (end)
rk
MENAFN01122023000071011013ID1107519092
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.