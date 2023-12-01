Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Central Africa On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to President of Central Africa Faustin-Archange Touadera on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished president Touadera good health and wellness. (end) aib

