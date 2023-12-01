(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mleiha Archaeological Centre Gears Up for a Memorable Geminids Meteor Shower Event







A memorable camping experience for all visitors and stargazers who wish to enjoy the Geminids Meteor Shower in the dark clear skies of the Mleiha Desert, on 14 December 2023

Sharjah, 30 November 2023

In a bid to continue delivering unique experiences for tourists, stargazers, and visitors across the UAE, the Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism Project in Sharjah has geared up its preparation for the highly anticipated Geminids Meteor Shower, scheduled to light the UAE skies on Thursday, 14 December, from 6.00 p.m. to 1.00 a.m. when the meteor shower is expected to be at its peak.

A Winter Experience to Remember

The Geminids Meteor Shower, which can produce up to 120 meteors per hour at its peak, is one of the most stunning astronomical events of the year. This year, due to the absence of the moon, it is expected to be a spectacular show on the night of 14th December.

The event at Mleiha Archaeological Centre will begin at 6.00 p.m., with registration, followed by several sky-watching and learning activities including planetary observation through telescopes, quizzes conducted by expert guides, guided observation of the meteor shower with interactive sessions, followed by dinner in a cozy camping experience.

Hosted in the popular Mleiha Campsite, the startling view of this meteor shower is accompanied by the backdrop of the famous Al Faya Mountain range and The Fossil Rock Mountain. Snacks, soft drinks, and hot beverages to be available throughout the event.



The 'standard' experience will conclude by 1.00 a.m. Guests who wish to spend the rest of the night under the stars in the Mleiha desert have the option to choose the 'Overnight' Experience, in which they will be provided with camping facilities and can continue the self-guided observation till sunrise. The overnight experience will conclude by 8.00 a.m. the next morning, with a delicious breakfast included.

The standard tickets are priced at AED275 for adults and AED200 for children. Special family passes are available at AED795 (for two adults and two children). For the Overnight experience, which includes a camping facility & breakfast the next morning, the ticket charges are AED600 for adults and AED480 for children. Children aged under 5 will have free access to the event.