(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Health Authority marks Commemoration Day







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 November 2023: On the occasion of

Commemoration Day, which falls on November 30 every year, the leadership of the authority and all employees, led by His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, observed a minute of silence in front of the

UAE flag, paying tribute and respect to the souls of the brave martyrs of the nation.

His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi stated on this occasion that the selfless sacrifices made by the nation's martyrs, will remain a source of pride and honour for every Emirati. He said:“The souls of the martyrs will also remain immortal in every corner of the nation and in the hearts of all of us. We draw from them the meanings of sacrifice and we narrate stories of their sacrifice to our future generations.”

Al Ketbi emphasised that Commemoration

Day reinforces the value of loyalty and is an opportunity to reflect on the greatness and glory of our nation, renew our commitment to preserving our achievements, and all that the martyrs of the country sacrificed their lives for.