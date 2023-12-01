(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Katch International Launches a Dedicated Department Focused on Sustainability and Brand Strategy in Partnership with Blurred



In a series of new initiatives, the Dubai-based PR agency moves to ensure it is making a positive impact on wider society



Katch and Blurred - a UK-based sustainability, management and communications consultancy, with deep expertise in climate and biodiversity issues - have formed a strategic partnership to help companies in the Middle East create more impact and share that impact through powerful storytelling

Katch has previously worked on some exciting sustainability campaigns including with such esteemed clients as Rove Hotels, Address Hotels & Resorts, The H Dubai, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, and much more



Dubai, UAE (November 2023): Katch International, a PR agency that has been doing things its own unique way since its creation in 2011, is proud to announce the launch of its new department focused on sustainability and responsible operations. Katch cares about its impact on wider society and this new development highlights the company's commitment to ethical and sustainable practices, along with giving back to the community and the planet. Through a series of innovative initiatives, workshops, programs, and strategic partnerships, Katch aims to inspire positive change and make a lasting impact.

Katch already has a history of doing good in society, working with an array of clients on some groundbreaking campaigns over its 13-year history. Some of the noteworthy campaigns Katch has worked on in the past include Rove Hotels introduction of Winnow technology to reduce food waste by 40% with 100% of food waste composted and its efforts to plant 28,000 trees leading up to COP28, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island's zero waste dinner titled“Looped In”, The H Dubai's receiving of The Green Key Certification for its sustainability efforts, Address Hotels & Resorts multiple sustainability initiatives like utilising recyclable amenities and reducing the use of plastic, and Gree's launch of their net zero, solar-powered appliances, amongst many others.



The UAE has a long history of being at the forefront of climate action and this new philosophy embodies the same ideals, as Katch showcases its dedication to corporate social responsibility and sustainable business practices, showing how Katch cares about its lasting legacy. The UAE's hosting of the upcoming COP28 further demonstrates the country's focus on sustainability and it is now an opportunity for the government and companies to work together to establish new zero-carbon emissions in diverse sectors.



Katch's Partnership with Blurred: Pioneering Sustainable Change

In a significant step towards fulfilling the goals they have set for themselves, Katch has strategically partnered with Blurred, a UK-based firm that blurs the lines between sustainability, management and communications consultancy, who already operates across the UK, Europe, and the United States. Blurred is known for its unique ability to help clients create lasting impact for their business, their customers, and for the world at large. Their services include world-class communications, consultancy, and creative solutions.



Through the Katch & Blurred partnership, Katch will offer clients a range of services designed to address critical environmental issues. They will help clients evaluate their strategies, policies, and actions to create greater impact. Once that impact is delivered, they will reshape the client narrative, and communicate a company story that breaks through to customers, employees, and other stakeholders. Katch and Blurred have come together to help clients take action on climate and biodiversity risk - and then communicate their positive impact to the world.



Blurred is driven by a profound purpose: to deliver work with depth that drives impact for their clients, people, and the planet. Their approach is grounded in sustainable principles, aiming to reduce negative impacts while maximising positive contributions. Blurred's values include a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, which align perfectly with the ethos that Katch has built itself upon for the past 13 years.



Georgie Woollams, Founder and CEO of Katch International, commented on the partnership,“We are seeing more and more that the UAE and wider GCC region is at the forefront of sustainability efforts. When we met Blurred, we were very encouraged by their ethos and their reputation, along with the award-winning communication strategies that they have achieved. With Katch's Middle East expertise and past work in sustainability, alongside Blurred's new approach and vision, we are very excited about this strategic partnership and the sustainability journey we have embarked on.”



Nik Govier, CEO + Founder at Blurred commented on the partnership,“The Middle East region is acutely exposed to the risks associated with climate change (such as extreme heat and increasing water stress) and a wide range of biodiversity issues. We're delighted to be partnering with Katch to work collectively to support businesses in the region in terms of dealing with these increased threats, but also the opportunity for betterment. Katch has unrivalled local market expertise and a proven track record in creative and communications that delivers real impact. We can't wait to see what we can achieve together.”



Katch's Commitment to Sustainability and Community

On an in-house level, Katch has already began implementing a comprehensive sustainability strategy. This includes efforts to eliminate single use paper and plastics, along with several new improvement initiatives it is currently rolling out. The agency has also recently taken steps to engage in corporate social responsibility activities, uniting the Katch team in a shared mission to care for one another and the broader community.