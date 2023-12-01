LIVE UPDATES: Humanitarian Truce In Gaza Ends, Fighting Resumes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The humanitarian truce in Gaza ended on Friday morning with no new agreement announced. The truce expired at 7 am local time on December 1, 2023, after seven days of pause in fighting.

Heavy clashes have been reported in Gaza City and the north of the Gaza Strip after the truce has expired. Watch this page for more live updates :

[8:30 am Doha Time] Heavy clashes reported

Witnesses in Gaza City and the north of the Gaza Strip say heavy clashes are taking place between Palestinian fighting groups and Israeli troops.

In the center of the Gaza Strip, Israeli tanks are also shelling near Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps.

[8 am Doha Time] Truce deadline passes

The deadline for the Israel-Hamas truce to be extended has passed with no new agreement announced.