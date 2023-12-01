-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pleasant Weather Conditions Forecast For Weekend - Says JMD


12/1/2023 12:23:24 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra)-- Pleasant weather conditions are forecast countrywide on Friday, as moderate conditions are expected in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.
Winds will be southeasterly moderate, the JMD added.
Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 18 degrees Celsius and a low of 8 degrees.
Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 26 degrees during the day, sliding to 13 degrees at night.

MENAFN01122023000117011021ID1107519025

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search