Pleasant Weather Conditions Forecast For Weekend - Says JMD

Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra)-- Pleasant weather conditions are forecast countrywide on Friday, as moderate conditions are expected in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be southeasterly moderate, the JMD added.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 18 degrees Celsius and a low of 8 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 26 degrees during the day, sliding to 13 degrees at night.