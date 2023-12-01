First Street Place - The Ultimate Student Lifestyle Hub Near ECU

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 30, 2023 12:51 am - First Street Place, the premier student living community, proudly announces an enhanced living experience for East Carolina University (ECU) students.
Greenville, North Carolina : First Street Place, the premier student living community, proudly announces an enhanced living experience for East Carolina University (ECU) students. Centrally located in the heart of downtown Greenville and under a mile from the ECU campus, First Street Place is the epitome of convenience and quality for students seeking an exceptional lifestyle while attending the university.
With a variety of floor plans, including studio, 2, and 3-bedroom options, each resident enjoys the comfort of a fully-furnished apartment boasting private bathrooms, in-unit laundry, and modern stainless steel appliances. The inclusive rent covers high-speed internet, electricity, and water, simplifying student living. The community also offers per-person contracts and roommate-matching services, ensuring a harmonious living environment tailored to student needs.
While the resort-style pool and grilling stations are perfect for unwinding and socializing, the 24-hour fitness center, community clubhouse, and business center cater to both the physical wellness and academic success of students. The pet-friendly policy ensures that even furry friends can be part of the student living experience.
For more information on how to become a part of this exciting community and to schedule a tour, visit First Street Place's website or call (252) 248-3198.
About First Street Place: First Street Place is the leading provider of upscale student apartments near ECU, offering a lifestyle that encompasses the best of city living and the comforts of home. It is designed with the student in mind, offering a complete lifestyle supporting their study and leisure activities. It's an opportunity for ECU students to live stylishly and comfortably with amenities that ensure a well-balanced college experience.
Company: First Street Place
Address: 400 W 1st Street
City: Greenville
State: North Carolina
Zip code: 27834
Telephone number: (252) 248-3198
