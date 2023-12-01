Punyam Introduces Editable ISO 15189 Documents & Training Resources At Low Price For Accreditation

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 30, 2023 4:12 am - Company receives over 100 customer enquiries every week for purchasing these technical resources - editable ISO 15189 documents and online ISO 15189 auditor training.

Punyam, a pioneer in ISO and other international management system consultancy services in India, has released its comprehensive ISO 15189 documentation and training resources based on the latest edition of the ISO 15189 standard. The newly launched ISO 15189:2022 Documentation & Training Resources include ISO 15189 Documentation Kit, ISO 15189 Auditor Training PPT Kit and E-learning courses for ISO 15189:2022 Awareness, ISO 15189 Lead Auditors, ISO 15189 Certified Auditors, and ISO 15189 Implementers.

These ISO 15189 resources are created by a team of ISO 15189 consultants and trainers having more than 20 years of experience in ISO 15189 implementation and accreditation of medical laboratories across India and other countries like USA, UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. ISO 15189 documentation and training kits of Punyam contain editable documents and editable ppt slides with handouts, respectively, to meet the documentation and training needs of medical laboratories. The ISO 15189 E-learning courses are certified by Exemplar Global (USA), a world-famous online training provider. Upon successful completion of ISO 15189 E-learning courses, participants will get an authentic and globally-recognized training certificate also. All the ISO 15189 documentation and training resources presented by Punyam are in simple English, user-friendly and quite affordable also.

“Our ISO 15189 resources are quite helpful for medical laboratories who are looking for ISO 15189: 2022 implementation and/or ISO 15189 accreditation for the first time as well as Medical laboratories already accredited to ISO 15189:2012 and seeking to upgrade their system and renew their accreditation as per latest ISO 15189: 2022 requirements, in a time and cost-effective way”, says Mr. Devang Jhaveri, Founder and Managing Director of Punyam.

ISO 15189 is a globally recognized standard that sets forth requirements for the competence and quality of medical laboratories, ensuring the delivery of accurate and reliable results. It can be used by any medical laboratory, hospital or healthcare organization having its own medical laboratory, independent medical laboratory that performs testing of the patient sample, laboratories of medical colleges, research centers, governments, and regulatory bodies, who need to do medical testing. Punyam's latest offering aims to simplify their compliance and ISO 15189 certification journey by providing tailored documentation templates and effective training resources for effective ISO 15189:2022 implementation and ISO 15189 accreditation. These products are highly in demand and Punyam has received an overwhelming response from its customers. According to company sources, it has received over 100 customer enquiries over the last week for purchasing various ISO 15189: documentation and training products of the company.

