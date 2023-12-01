From 18.5 To 23.2 Billion: Charting The Growth Trajectory Of The Electronic Warfare Market By 2027

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 30, 2023 4:32 am - Electronic Warfare Market by Capability (Support, Attack, Protection), Platform (Airborne, Naval, Ground, Space), Product (EW Equipment, EW Operational Support), End Use (OEM, Upgradtion) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

The Global Electronic Warfare Market is poised for substantial growth, projected to surge from USD 18.5 billion in 2022 to USD 23.2 billion by 2027, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This report delves into the key factors propelling this expansion, segmented by capability, platform, product, end-use, and region.

Key Market Players:

The electronic warfare market is characterized by the prominence of globally established players, including BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries, and Saab AB. These companies are pivotal in driving innovation, technological advancements, and market growth.

Advancements in Integrated Electronic Warfare Technologies:

The market is experiencing a significant boost due to advancements in integrated electronic warfare technologies. Integrated systems offer remote operations, real-time tasking, and reprogramming capabilities, fortifying defense against emerging threats. These technologies facilitate seamless communication among EW systems, ensuring coordinated operations. Notably, the integration of sensors and avionics with EW systems minimizes system integration costs and allows rapid deployment on diverse platforms.

Hostile electronic warfare tactics, including electronic countermeasure techniques such as noise jamming, false target generation, chaff, and decoys, are pivotal in degrading the effectiveness of conventional military equipment, ensuring the stealth of aircraft, personnel, vehicles, and drones.

Electronic Warfare Self-Protection (EWSP):

The incorporation of Electronic Warfare Self-Protection (EWSP) systems in combat aircraft emerges as a critical trend. EWSP suites encompass various countermeasure systems to safeguard against weapons fire, infrared targeting, and radar-guided missiles. The adoption of advanced countermeasure techniques like anti-jammers, Radar Warning Receivers (RWRs), Laser Warning Receivers (LWRs), Countermeasure Dispenser Systems (CMDS), and interference mitigation systems is on the rise to counter electronic attacks effectively.

Support Category to Lead Growth:

Within the electronic warfare market, the support category, also known as electronic support measure (ESM), is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during 2022-2027. ESM plays a pivotal role in intelligence gathering through electromagnetic surveillance and collection devices, enhancing decision-making capabilities. This category encompasses detection, interception, identification, location, and threat recognition operations, contributing significantly to situational awareness.

Global Dominance of North American Market:

The North American region, particularly the US and Canada, is set to dominate the electronic warfare market between 2022 and 2027. This dominance is attributed to increased investments in electronic warfare technologies and the development of technologically advanced EW systems by key players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and L3Harris Technologies Inc. The US, in particular, is aligning its defense policy to allocate more funds to electronic warfare, enhancing its defense capabilities against evolving threats.

