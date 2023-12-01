Mango Animate Offers A Way To Create An Animated Video Presentation

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) November 30, 2023 5:22 am - Mango Animate unleashes creators' power to create an animated video presentation. They can use dynamic 3D effects, a variety of characters, and a screen recorder to immerse their audience.

Many people choose presentations to showcase their products or as a teaching tool. People may still be creating slide presentations traditionally as they have yet to learn how simple it is to create an animated video presentation ( with Mango Presentation Maker. Both speakers and audiences are tired of boring and static presentation methods. Recognizing this situation, Mango Animate introduces its animated presentation maker, Mango Presentation Maker, known as Mango PM.

Stepping away from the conventional slide display approach, Mango Presentation Maker imitates the special effects of movie 3D transitions to immerse audiences. Mango PM makes it easy for creators to create an animated video presentation by using zooming, panning, and rotating effects. Additionally, creators can utilize its rich vector material library. Mango PM allows them to insert Google online images, upload local videos, embed bubbles, and more.

If creators create an animated video presentation with Mango Presentation Maker, they will derive advantages from its built-in animated roles. A wide range of roles are available and suitable for most scenes, from teachers to nurses and even old women. Creators have the flexibility to pick a role and tailor its motions or poses to align with their speech topics, bringing their presentations to life.

After creating an animated video presentation with Mango Presentation Maker, creators are able to share their presentation on Facebook and Twitter to reach global audiences or embed it on their website by copying the auto-generated code. They can publish their slideshow in various formats, like EXE, PDF, MP4, and HTML5. Alternatively, they have the option to make their slideshow private, accessible only to them.

“As an innovative animation video and GIF maker, Mango Animate is full of creativity and passion for creating unique animated videos. Mango Presentation Maker is the best example, which offers a screen recording feature to help creators create an animated video presentation,” says Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate.

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an inventive animation software developer that facilitates crafting animated videos and GIFs. Animation software programs developed by Mango Animate have a distinct advantage due to their simplicity and accessibility for the average consumer.