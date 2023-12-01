International Scientific Conference To Be Held In Shusha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Today an
international scientific conference on the topic“Prospects for
cultural tourism of the Turkic world” will be held in Shusha,
Trend reports.
The conference will feature discussions and presentations on the
topic“Transformation of the nomadic lifestyle of Turkic-speaking
countries into a tourism product.”
Representatives of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan
and Uzbekistan will also make speeches at the conference.
Will be updated
MENAFN01122023000187011040ID1107518999
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.