International Scientific Conference To Be Held In Shusha


12/1/2023 12:17:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Today an international scientific conference on the topic“Prospects for cultural tourism of the Turkic world” will be held in Shusha, Trend reports.

The conference will feature discussions and presentations on the topic“Transformation of the nomadic lifestyle of Turkic-speaking countries into a tourism product.”

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will also make speeches at the conference.

Will be updated

