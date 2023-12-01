Azerbaijan Takes Spotlight At COP28 - Unpacking Crucial Role Of Its Green Initiatives (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, December 1. The
28th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28)
kicked off yesterday in Dubai, UAE.
This event, running until December 12, dives into discussions on
the impacts of climate change and strategies to cut down on
greenhouse gas emissions. The central focus revolves around
assessing the progress made in achieving the core objective of the
Paris Agreement – preventing the global temperature from rising
beyond 2°C.
The conference has been held annually since 1995. Its primary
goal is to evaluate how we're faring globally in the battle against
climate change. From the mid-'90s, discussions within this
conference revolved around the Kyoto Protocol, outlining legal
commitments to curb greenhouse gas emissions in developed nations.
Fast forward to sessions between 2011 and 2015, where the pivotal
Paris Agreement took center stage and was ratified in 2015,
standing as a key international document in our fight against
climate change. As of today, 195 countries have joined forces in
support of this agreement.
During the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26)
to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in
Glasgow in 2021, Azerbaijan committed to slashing greenhouse gas
emissions by 40 percent by 2050 compared to 1990 levels.
Additionally, Azerbaijan proposed the creation of a carbon-neutral
zone in the territories liberated from occupation by 2050.
Considering Azerbaijan's rising appeal for investment in green
projects, this initiative holds immense promise, laying the
groundwork for even more ambitious ventures in this field.
The event is expected to draw over 100 heads of state and
government, along with approximately 100,000 representatives.
Azerbaijan is stepping onto the COP28 stage with its very own
pavilion for the first time.
This 254 m2 space will not just host events and seminars with
local, regional, and international organizations; it will also
showcase virtual exhibits highlighting Azerbaijan's efforts in
tackling climate change and dealing with its aftermath.
COP28, drawing in representatives from all corners of the globe,
is also a vital platform to shed light on Armenia's eco-terrorism
during the occupation of Azerbaijani territory. In 2022, the UN
Environment Program conducted an assessment mission in the
liberated areas, adding significance with the UN delegation's visit
to Shusha and Hadrut for the first time after the Second Karabakh
War. The report from this mission is now a crucial reference for
Azerbaijan in any upcoming international discussions.
Azerbaijan, a traditional player in the energy export scene, has
been actively embracing the shift towards green energy in recent
times. The declaration of the Karabakh and Easter Zangazur regions
as "green zones", coupled with Nakhchivan being labeled a "green
energy zone", along with the strides taken in this direction, could
significantly boost ties with developed nations.
Azerbaijan's sizable delegation at COP28 presents a great
opportunity to delve into discussions about the potential of
deploying eco-friendly and energy-efficient green technologies.
Azerbaijan is garnering considerable international backing in
its pursuit of renewable energy sources, having already inked
numerous deals with foreign partners. The agreements with major
players like Masdar, ACWA Power, bp, and the 12-gigawatt contract
with the Australian Fortescue Future Industries hold paramount
importance in augmenting energy resource supplies to Europe.
By the end of this year, Azerbaijan is gearing up to roll out
the first solar power station with a total capacity of 240 MW.
Azerbaijan has inked some game-changing deals, including
memorandums of understanding and contracts, to churn out a whopping
10 GW of electricity.
Azerbaijan is boldly charting its course in the renewable energy
field. By 2027, the country aims to crank out 3 GW of wind energy,
and 1 GW of solar power, with big plans to export 80 percent of
that volume. By 2037, Azerbaijan has its sights set on boosting up
its energy capabilities to a minimum of 6 GW.
Just recently, Azerbaijan hit a major milestone in bringing its
ambitious energy strategy to life, unleashing the 230 MW Garadagh
Solar Power Station.
Additional agreements have been sealed with Masdar, mapping out
grand green energy projects totaling 1,000 MW. A 445 MW solar power
station in Bilasuvar, a 315 MW solar power station in Neftchala,
and a 240 MW wind power station in the Absheron-Garadagh
region.
The primary market for Azerbaijan's green energy is Europe, and
there is already a concrete project in the pipeline for supplying
renewable energy. On December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia,
Romania, and Hungary signed an agreement on strategic partnership,
envisioning the construction of a so-called "energy bridge" from
the Caucasus region to Europe. As part of this agreement, the
construction of the underwater Black Sea Energy cable is
anticipated, boasting a capacity of 1,000 MW and stretching 1,195
kilometers. The cable is designed for the delivery of green
electricity generated in Azerbaijan, traversing through Georgia and
the Black Sea to Romania, with subsequent transportation to Hungary
and the rest of Europe. This will facilitate the supply of up to 4
GW of green energy. Besides Azerbaijan, the inclusion of
Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in this project is also being
considered.
Well, Azerbaijan is not just talking the talk, it is walking the
walk when it comes to meeting its commitments under the Paris
Agreement, a big topic at COP28. The country is rolling out real
green projects, acting as engines to hit those decarbonization
targets and actively pushing for carbon neutrality, not only within
its borders but across the wider region. So, Azerbaijan's presence
at this event right now, as the global community takes serious
steps toward a green transition, carries significant weight in the
region. Bagging major deals with influential energy players and
kicking off ambitious projects is turning Azerbaijan, once a
reliable supplier of hydrocarbons, into a hotbed for attracting
green investments.
