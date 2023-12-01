ZNPP Been In Blackout Mode Seven Times Since Occupation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the occupation by Russians, Zaporizhzhia NPP has been in blackout mode seven times.

Acting SNRIU Chairman Oleh Korikov said this on the air of the United News marathon, Ukrinform reports.

"There has been a complete blackout of the nuclear power plant seven times already, and this can even lead to an accident with the release of radioactive substances outside the plant," Korikov stated.

He reminded that the Russians use the ZNPP premises to hide and repair their military equipment.

As reported, IAEA experts have recorded missile launches, most likely from a multiple launch rocket system, at close range from the Russian-occupied ZNPP.

ZNPP has been under occupation since March 4, 2022. During this time, the Russians have repeatedly violated the principles of nuclear safety by deploying military equipment on the territory of ZNPP, mining the territory and terrorizing the plant personnel. The invaders ignore the IAEA decision to return ZNPP to Energoatom's control.