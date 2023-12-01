Turkish Central Bank Reserves Rise To All-Time High Of $136.5B

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's Central Bank on Thursday announced record-high gross
reserves of $136.49 billion as of the end of last week, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
According to the bank's weekly figures, gross reserves surged
$2.02 billion on a weekly basis as of Nov. 24.
Foreign currency reserves totaled $90.99 billion after an
increase of $1.77 billion over the same period, while gold reserves
amounted to $45.24 billion, up $225 million.
Since May, total gross reserves climbed $38.35 billion, or
38.6%.
This was also the 15th weekly increase in a row in gross
reserves, now at a record level since 1987, when the data
collection began.
MENAFN01122023000195011045ID1107518993
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.