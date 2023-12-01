Over 2,700 Truckloads Of Humanitarian Aid Enter Gaza Through Rafah Crossing

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAFAH, Dec 1 (NNN-MENA) – A total of 2,781 trucks, loaded with humanitarian aid, have so far entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, the only linking point between Egypt and the Palestinian enclave, Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) said, yesterday.

Ayman Walash, manager of the SIS press centre for foreign media, said that, since the first relief convoy was allowed into Gaza on Oct 21, a total of 3,176 tonnes of medical materials, 1,308 tonnes of fuel, and 13,348 tonnes of food, had been sent to Gaza through the Rafah crossing, until Wednesday.

Some 10,359 tonnes of water, 3,203 tonnes of other relief aid, 137 tents, and 18 ambulances have also been transported to Gaza, Walash said.

An Egyptian security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that, 200 trucks were scheduled to cross into Gaza through the crossing every day, during the ongoing ceasefire, but the Israeli intransigence caused some delays.

Hamas and Israel agreed to prolong the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip for an additional day, the Qatari Foreign Ministry announced in a statement yesterday.