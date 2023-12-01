Passionpreneur Publishing Announces The Global Release Of A CAREER WOMAN's GUIDE TO SELF

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of A Career Woman's Guide to Self-Leadership by Bianca Zenkel via the publishing industry's largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.

In this must-read book, Bianca Zenkel shares invaluable insights, tools and techniques to find the confidence and clarity to see your mountaintop and conquer it.

The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. The e-book is available in 25+ online bookstores like Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble and Apple Books in the Middle East.

About The Author:

Bianca Zenkel grew up in a small town with limited career options lined up for her future. Pure grit and determination, and her focus on the next generation, led her to forge a new path for herself. She has more than fifteen years of experience in marketing and corporate communication She recently completed an MBA with a dissertation on women's leadership and is passionate about confidence and self-leadership.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishin successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world's top thought leaders.