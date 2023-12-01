China, Russia To Be Significant Participants In COP28

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This week Dubai welcomes COP28, an annual UN conference on combating global warming. The significance of the climate-change issue is underscored by the fact that this October marked the hottest month ever recorded in the history of meteorological observations, and scientists predict that the year 2023 may set a new historical temperature record.

COP28 is taking place amid escalating geopolitical conflicts worldwide and a slowdown in global economic growth, partly due to changes in the energy market. Nevertheless, even contentious political issues such as US and EU protectionism regarding green goods from China, such as solar panels and electric cars, or economic sanctions against Russia, are being set aside.

Climate transcends politics. Preventing an increase in the average global temperature by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050 is a global imperative achievable only through international cooperation and coordinated efforts by all countries.

Sultan Al Jaber, the president of COP28, has stated that one of the summit's tasks will be a“global inventory” of progress in fulfilling the commitments, nationally determined contributions (NDCs), that countries have undertaken within the framework of the Paris Climate Agreement.