Mps, Women Activists Launch Campaign To End Violence Against Palestinian Women, Children

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi on Thursday reiterated Jordan's constant support to brotherly Palestinians and their legitimate rights, mainly their right to an independent state of their own.



Safadi's remarks came during the launch ceremony of a solidarity campaign that calls for ending violence against women and children in Gaza.

The campaign was organised by the Lower House in cooperation with political parties and civil society organisations.



“Seventy per cent of the people killed in Gaza were women, children and infants," head of the House's Palestine Committee Feras Ajarmeh said, criticising the "absence" and inaction of international human rights organisations on the crimes of the Israeli occupation against Gaza, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Echoing the same remarks, head of Jordanian Women Parliamentarians Forum Asmaa Rawahneh said that the "deliberate targeting of women and children and the genocide against them is a proof of the Israeli occupation's brutality", according to Petra.

She also called on international rights bodies to provide protection for the Palestinian people.



Organisers of the campaign commended Jordan's "hardened rhetoric" on the Israeli war on Gaza, including its decision to re-examine all deals signed with Israel.

They also said that Palestine will always remain Jordan's top priority, according to Petra.

