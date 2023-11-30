Diesel, Unleaded 90-, 95-Octane Gas To See Price Drop In December

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Energy's fuel pricing committee on Thursday lowered the prices of diesel, and unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline and kept prices of kerosene unchanged for December.

Using the price formula for pricing fuel derivatives, the committee decreased diesel prices by JD0.045 to be sold at JD0.750 in December, down from November's JD0.795.

The committee also lowered the price of unleaded 90-octane gasoline by JD 0.010 to be sold at JD0.915 in December. The price of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will also decrease in December to JD1.160 per litre, down from JD1.165 per litre in November, marking a drop of JD 0.005.

Also during December, the prices of kerosene will remain unchanged and will continue to be sold at JD0.620 per litre. The price of gas cylinders will also remain unchanged at JD7.

Prices of oil derivatives in the local market are calculated based on international prices, in addition to other costs, such as shipping and taxes.

The committee assembles monthly over price modifications in accordance with international oil fluctuations.

Also on Thursday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission decided to maintain the“differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for December at zero fils per kilowatt-hour (kWh), Petra added.



