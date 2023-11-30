JAF Completes Third Airdrop Of Medical Supplies To Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - An official military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) announced on Thursday that, in alignment with Royal directives, a Royal Air Force aircraft successfully completed the third airdrop of critical medical supplies.



The urgent medical aid was delivered using parachutes to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza (Hospital 76), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

This undertaking is a continuation to the ongoing commitment of Jordan to support its brethren amidst the conflict in Gaza which indicated that despite the challenging conditions, the hospital remains fully operational.

JAF, in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation, launched an air bridge of 14 aircrafts and convoys to transport humanitarian assistance and medical aid to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza.