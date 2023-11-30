'Selector 2023' Conference Kicks Off In Amman, Highlights Jordan's Importance In Int'l Tourism Arena

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The conference of the leading network of French independent travel agencies,“Selector 2023”, kicked off in Amman on Thursday.

Makram Al Qaisi, minister of tourism and antiquities and head of the Jordan Tourism Board, said that organising the conference in Jordan underlines the global recognition of the Kingdom's strategic importance in the international tourism arena.



“Amid regional turmoil and instability, this conference reaffirms Jordan's role as a foundation of regional and global stability,” Qaisi said.

He highlighted the country's religious, historical and touristic landmarks, emphasising the diversity of Jordanian tourism, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Fadi Abu Arish, CEO of the Thuraya Travel and Tourism Company, which is the conference's organiser, stressed that the event will witness the participation of approximately 600 professionals.”It is unique opportunity to showcase Jordan's beauty and reaffirm its commitment to providing unparalleled tourism experiences.”



“It is clear that Jordan will remain a safe and attractive destination despite global challenges.”

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquitie' figures indicate that Jordan has observed a significant surge in the number of French tourists visiting the Kingdom during this current year, with more than 83,672 visitors compared with 63,605 in 2022.



The data also showed that French tourists purchased more than 44,891 Jordan Pass tickets.

“Selector 2023”, which will run until December 2, serves as a platform aimed at showcasing Jordan's diverse attractions.