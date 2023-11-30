Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Abusy day for data with regional PMI reports, Japanese labour figures

and trade data from Korea while Indonesian

inflation will be reported later this afternoon



India : GDP growth for 2Q23 exceeded the consensus forecast of a 6.8% YoY rise in 3Q23, notching up growth of 7.6% YoY (ING f 7.1%). Government consumption and business investment drove the increase. This puts India firmly on track to achieve and probably exceed 7% growth for the full calendar year. The INR didn't benefit from the release, and moved to 84.39, slightly weaker, though still within the very tight range it had traded in for months.

Korea: Korea's exports seem to be gaining some momentum in November as exports rose more than expected, rising by 7.8% YoY (5.1% in October, 5.0% market consensus). Semiconductor exports rebounded smartly, rising 12.9% in November, and ending a 15-month-long decline. Also, imports dropped -11.6% in November (-9.7% in October, -8.6% market consensus), mainly due to falling global commodity prices, resulting in a widening trade surplus. We think that exports will continue to improve, becoming a major driver for growth for the next couple of quarters. In addition, the manufacturing PMI rose to 50.0 in December (vs 48.8 in November), returning to the 50 level for the first time since Aug 2022, and supporting our positive outlook for exports. One concern is that future export outcomes could be volatile, as the export recovery will be fairly narrowly focused on semiconductors.

Japan: Today's data releases suggest that the labour market remains tight and there are good signs of solid wage growth in the future. The unemployment rate edged down to 2.5% in October (vs 2.6% in September, market consensus) while the job-to-application ratio went up slightly to 1.30 after having stayed at 1.29 for the past three months. In a separate report, capital spending in 3Q23 rose 3.4% YoY in line with the market consensus. 3Q23 GDP contracted, but corporates increased their investment, signalling a positive outlook for production and hiring. Also, corporate profits (20.1%) improved for a third consecutive quarter, partially boosted by the weak JPY.

Indonesia: November inflation is set for release today. Headline inflation is expected to rise to 2.7% YoY from 2.6% previously while core inflation could be steady at around 1.9% YoY. Inflation is expected to accelerate going into 2024 according to BI Governor Warjiyo. The anticipated pickup in price pressures next year will likely prevent BI from cutting rates early with the policy rate likely untouched until the second half of the year.