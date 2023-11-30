The Academy Of Contemporary Art Hosts First Awards Ceremony

(MENAFN- USA Art News) December 4, 2023

Belgian art dealer and founder of

Cube Art Fair , the world's largest public art fair,

Gregoire Vogelsang , has announced the inception of

The Academy of Contemporary Art , a pioneering institution dedicated to the recognition of excellence in contemporary art worldwide. Kicking off Miami Art Week with their inaugural event and Arts Award Ceremony on December 4, this landmark occasion marks the formation of the academy, underscoring its commitment to honoring excellence in contemporary art.

The Academy of Contemporary Art brings together all key contributors worldwide that actively participate in the evolution of the industry. The flagship event of the academy is the

Art Awards Ceremony , which distinguishes and honors outstanding artistic and technical achievements by professionals within the industry. Award recipients are selected by the academy's voting members, ensuring a transparent and comprehensive process.