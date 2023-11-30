Investornewsbreaks Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ: SHIM) Announces IPO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Shimmick (NASDAQ: SHIM) , a leading water infrastructure company, recently announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,575,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $7 per share. Shimmick also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 536,250 shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares have commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol SHIM. Shimmick intends to use the net proceeds to repay outstanding indebtedness, with any remaining amounts to be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the potential funding of future opportunistic acquisitions. Roth Capital Partners is acting as sole book-running manager and Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit

About Shimmick

Shimmick is a leading provider of water infrastructure solutions nationwide. Shimmick has a long history of working on complex water projects, ranging from the world's largest wastewater recycling and purification system in California to the iconic Hoover Dam. Shimmick is led by industry veterans, many with over 20 years of experience, and works closely with its customers to deliver complete solutions, including long-term operations and maintenance.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN