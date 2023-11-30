CNH Honored At The Industry Day Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) CNH Industrial was recognized by the Government of Cordoba and the Chamber of Foreign Trade (CACEC) with a special mention in the "Industrial Innovation" category at the Industry Day Awards. The event took place in the main hall of the Libertador General San Martin theater and was attended by prominent national and provincial authorities.

CNH was recognized for its training in innovative tools, such as the multi-camera system with OBS Studio and touch screens for virtual interaction. Also recognized was the company's strategic education in augmented reality, virtual reality, and the Metaverse. CNH's dedication to educating its customers and dealers in cutting edge technology is founded in its commitment to the efficiency of the dealer network and its customers worldwide.

"This special mention is the result of the daily work, of the small and large innovations made in our plant in Cordoba. Our main focus is the customer, and that is why we continue to work hard together with our strategic allies, the dealers, in the service through the new digital and connected tools," said Marcus Cheistwer, Country Manager of CNH Industrial in Argentina.