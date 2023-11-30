Israel-Palestine War Day 56: 10 Updates To Know Hostage Exchange, Humanitarian Crisis And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Israel-Palestine war has reached Day 56. Below are the 10 latest updates on the ongoing conflict:Strenuous hostage talks continueIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces immense pressure to secure the return of hostages. His right-wing partners urge him to continue the offensive against Hamas, complicating truce talks exchange dynamicsIsrael and Hamas exchanged captives under the extended ceasefire. Thirty Palestinian prisoners were welcomed in Ramallah while six Israeli hostages were returned for medical checks and family reunions Read: Israel and Hamas extend temporary truce until FridayViolence in Jerusalem and West BankTensions escalated with an attack in Jerusalem, where Palestinian gunmen killed three people. Israeli authorities responded by detaining family members of the assailants and ordering house demolitions in Jenin raises concernsIsraeli forces killed two Palestinian boys in Jenin. The military stated the raid targeted Islamic militants. Such incidents increase the fragility of the ceasefire in Gaza's diplomatic effortsUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his visit, emphasised the need for an extended ceasefire and compliance with international humanitarian law in any future operations Read: Israel-Hamas clash: Biden warns against fresh Palestinian casualties as Netanyahu vows to resume war with 'full force'Humanitarian crisis deepensOver 1.8 million Gazans are displaced, with a million in UN shelters. The ongoing war has led to a severe shortage of essentials, amplifying the humanitarian crisis extension and challengesNegotiations for prolonging the ceasefire face hurdles. Hamas, having released most women and children captives, is likely to escalate demands for releasing the remaining civilian men and soldiers casualtiesThe conflict has resulted in over 13,300 Palestinian and 77 Israeli soldier deaths. Hamas' October 7th attack led to over 1,200 civilian deaths in southern Israel's uncertain futureThe ceasefire, set to expire, may not be renewed. Israel has vowed to resume military operations against Hamas if the truce ends, as per the Joe Biden administration's advice for precision Read: Bari Weiss's Surging News Startup Lures Readers Miffed at Media Coverage of IsraelIn search of lasting peaceGazans call for a permanent end to the war, highlighting that temporary truces do not address the ongoing humanitarian crisis. International mediators continue to strive for a longer-term solution.(With agency inputs)

