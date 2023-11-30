Primaris REIT Closes The Acquisition Of Atlantic Canada’S Premiere Shopping Centre Complex

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (“Primaris” or the“Trust”) (TSX: PMZ) announced today the closing of the transaction originally announced on November 20, 2023, for the purchase of Halifax Shopping Centre and the Annex in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The transaction, which was subject to customary closing conditions, all of which have been fulfilled, was for aggregate consideration of $370.0 million, satisfied by a combination of cash and equity, as described in the November 20 release. This high-quality asset acquisition is consistent with Primaris' growth strategy, focused on market leading shopping centres.
About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in the leading enclosed shopping centres in growing markets. The proforma portfolio totals 37 properties, or 12.5 million square feet, valued at approximately $3.9 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.
For more information: TSX: PMZ | |
Contacts
Alex Avery
Chief Executive Officer
416-642-7837
...
Rags Davloor
Chief Financial Officer
416-645-3716
...
Claire Mahaney
Investor Relations
647-949-3093
...
Timothy Pire
Chair of the Board
...
MENAFN30112023000232011072ID1107518785
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.