ADDING MULTIMEDIA Integrative Life Network And Integrative Health Centers Merge To Redefine The Patient Journey For Mental And Behavioral Health

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Companies will come together as Peregrine Health, creating a national platform of telehealth, outpatient, and residential services

Merger supported by $7M Series A fundraising round

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Integrative Life Network, LLC (ILN) and Integrative Health Centers, Inc. (IHC) announced today that they have merged to create a new, unified mental and behavioral healthcare company called Peregrine Health, Inc. (Peregrine).

















ILN is a network of residential, partial-hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs in four states providing high-acuity treatment options for a range of mental and behavioral health disorders. IHC is a nationwide telemedicine platform that connects clinics, hospitals, and health systems in underserved communities with specialized mental and behavioral health providers. By joining together as Peregrine, the combined organization will create a national platform that supports individuals navigating mental and behavioral health disorders through a coordinated continuum of telehealth, outpatient, and residential services.

“The vision for Peregrine is an extension of the visions of ILN and IHC, both of which were created to fill important gaps in the delivery of quality mental and behavioral healthcare services,” said Ryan Chapman, founder of ILN and IHC, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Peregrine.“Very few providers have successfully integrated the diagnosis, innovative treatment, and ongoing care of mental and behavioral health disorders into their delivery models. Peregrine is being formed to address these disparities that can perpetuate trauma. Our goal is to enable patients to successfully navigate various stages of their treatment journeys within the same ecosystem of providers.”

Alongside the merger and creation of Peregrine is the successful completion of a $7M Series A fundraising round led by BIP Ventures. Other contributors include Martin Ventures, Chapman Capital, and FCA Venture Partners, who previously held ownership in the ILN and IHC entities. These funds will be used to invest in the operations of ILN and IHC, and to support the integration of the two businesses to advance Peregrine's vision.

“BIP Ventures is proud to invest in Peregrine Health. For the last five years, our healthcare team has been focused on investing in high-impact solutions that are solving some of the most vexing challenges in the behavioral health sector,” said Mark Buffington, Managing Partner of BIP Ventures.“The Peregrine team has built a platform that extends high-quality care to geographies and demographics that often receive sub-par care. The company's rapid growth and high customer retention are a testament to the massive need in the marketplace and the quality of Peregrine's solution. We look forward to being a part of the journey with the Peregrine team.”

Peregrine will be led by a team comprised of ILN and IHC leaders, including:



Ryan Chapman, CEO

Betsy Bernstein, President of Telehealth

Wes Crawford, President of Treatment Centers

Sarah Kunz, Chief Administrative Officer Jeff Snyder, Chief Strategy Officer

With the merger complete, Peregrine leadership will begin a multi-year plan to integrate the businesses and strengthen its coordinated continuum of care. For more information, contact ... .

About Integrative Life Network

Integrative Life Network (ILN) is a family of trauma-focused treatment centers for mental health, substance use, and intimacy disorders. ILN provides a full continuum of care, from residential through intensive outpatient (IOP), as well as detox, intensives, and aftercare in its programs in Tennessee, New Mexico, Colorado, and Vermont. ILN's core belief is that a person is not defined by past traumas or behaviors, and that lasting recovery is available to anyone. For more information about ILN programs and services, contact (615) 716-3554 or ... .

About Integrative Health Centers

A lack of access to behavioral health, addiction medicine, and other specialized psychiatric services leaves many healthcare clinics in the U.S. unable to provide a complete continuum of care required to adequately treat their patients. IHC partners with primary care clinics, hospitals, and health systems in rural and underserved areas to offer their patients access to mental health specialists, expanding access, increasing coordination, and ultimately providing better continuity of care to these populations. For more information, visit myintegrativehealthcenters .

About BIP Ventures

BIP Ventures, the North American-focused venture capital division of BIP Capital, is one of the Southeast's largest and most active VC firms. BIP Ventures partners with extraordinary founders to drive exceptional outcomes. Since 2007, BIP Ventures has invested in the success of B2B software and tech-enabled service businesses at all stages of maturity. In addition to capital, it supports entrepreneurs with access to infrastructure, acumen, and talent, resulting in category-leading companies. For more information, visit bipventures or follow BIP Ventures on LinkedIn, Instagram, or X @bipventures.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Michelle Augusty



...

850-933-7202