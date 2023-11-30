Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3124886 KUWAIT -- Kuwait announces voluntary cut in oil output by 135,000 barrels per day for three months as of January 1. 3124902 VIENNA -- The 36th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting convenes amid announcements of additional voluntary cuts amounting to 2.2 million bpd. 3124915 DOHA -- Qatar announces the release of 30 Palestinian detainees in exchange for 10 hostages in Gaza Strip on the seventh day of ceasefire. 3124923 MADRID -- Foreign Minister of the Israeli occupation recalls Ambassador to Spain for consultation amid spiraling dispute. (end) gb

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.