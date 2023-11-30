Five Killed In Jerusalem Shooting Attack

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Dec 1 (NNN-MA'AN) – At least five people, including two gunmen, were killed, in a shooting attack here yesterday morning, according to police and emergency services.

Two gunmen opened fire at a bus stop, at the entrance to Jerusalem, before being killed on the spot, Israel police said in a statement.

A 24-year-old woman was announced dead at the scene, while two elderly victims died of wounds in hospital, emergency service Magen David Adom, was quoted by local media as saying.

The attack occurred almost a year after the same bus stop witnessed a deadly bombing attack on Nov 23, 2022.– NNN-MA'AN