Kuwaiti Women Upholding National Development Strategy -- Sheikha Jawaher

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah on Thursday assured Kuwait is keen on enabling women to partake in the nation's development strategies and decision-making.

She made the remarks in an interview with KUNA during the training program held by the Kuwaiti mission to the United Nations which spun on women's rights, peace, and stability in the region.

The event gathered Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific Affairs Khaled Al-Khayari.

Sheikha Jawaher highlighted the importance of safeguarding women, noting that this training program plays a pivotal role in shedding light on the character that women can play in strengthening peace and security in our world.

UN resolution 1325 was also touched on, considering it a center focus of global politics on all ends, she added, as our duty to society in essence leans towards the development of social, economic, and humanitarian aspects, in addition to enhancing the effectiveness of national, regional, and international efforts in preventing and helping the struggle of prompting gender inequality.

She mentioned the establishment of the Arab Women's Strategy for Peace and Security in 2020 in accordance with the Security Council resolution, which lead to the establishment of the Network for Women and Peace Brokers, priding herself in being a representative in the Network since 2021.

58-percent of the national workforce in Kuwait consists of women, with the private sector holding at 48-percent and 60-percent in the public sector, she added.

At the moment Kuwait ranks third in the Arab region in the women, peace and security index for the year 2023, as leadership roles in all sectors of the state are represented by 28-percent. (end)

