Russia Cuts Voluntarily Oil Output By 500,000 Bpd Until End Of March

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Russia announced Thursday cutting its oil production by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) until the end of March 2024, as part of an oil policy approved by OPEC+.

In a statement carried by Russia's news agency "TASS", Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the move aimed at exceeding fluctuations resulted in a decline in oil demand during the first quarter of 2024.

The OPEC+ agreed on cutting oil output by two millions bpd, he said, terming the situation at the global market as "stable".

He noted that Brazil is planning to join OPEC+ group at the beginning of the coming year.

Meanwhile, TASS quoted some sources at Kazakhstan that its government decided to reduce voluntarily its oil production by 82,000 bpd, in harmony with the OPEC+ decisions.

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ agreed to cut oil output to enhance precautionary efforts, with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets. (end)

